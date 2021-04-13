Betty Follin

Betty M. (Stull) Follin, 83, passed away on April 10, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lynn Follin. Born on May 5, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Robert B. Stull and Ellen Barger Stull Sponseller.
Betty was a graduate of Brunswick High School, Class of 1955, receiving the Gold “B” award, and the Maryland Medical Secretarial School in 1956, where she was awarded the Professional Secretarial Award. She was employed by the federal government for 20 years, receiving numerous meritorious awards, resigning from the Department of Energy in 1987. She worked part time at Stone Manor Inn until the property was sold in 2004. Betty was a member of Luther Chapel in Petersville, Maryland, the American Legion Auxiliary No. 0096 and FOE Auxiliary No. 1106 of Brunswick. She was a volunteer with Park Heights Cemetery, Inc., serving as secretary for several years.
Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, crocheting and other crafts. She especially enjoyed boating, water skiing and other outdoor activities.
She is survived by her children, James E. Follin, Janet E. Ring and husband John, and Jane E. Kuhn; step-daughter, Lynne A. Markwell; eight grandchildren, Brent Follin, Nathan Follin, Matt Kuhn, Meghan Kuhn, Jaimie Shirley, Derek Beardsley, Jason Markwell and wife Sarah, and Julie Markwell; nine great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Charles Beardsley. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joanne E. Beardsley.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 Maple Ave., Brunswick. Interment will follow at St. Mark’s Cemetery, Petersville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Petersville Luther Chapel, c/o Linda Morris, 4232 Gene Hemp Road, Jefferson, MD 21755, to the Follin Family Scholarships at Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 or to The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.
