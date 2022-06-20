Betty Getzandanner

Betty Geneva Getzandanner, age 97, formerly of Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully at Lorien Nursing Home in Mt. Airy, MD on Thursday, June 16, 2022. She was born in Frederick on December 13, 1924 and was the daughter of Mausby L Keyser and Alma Rebecca Fox Keyser.
Betty was a graduate of Frederick High School in 1942 and worked as a Service Coordinator for State Farm Insurance for 22½ years. She was a member of Amvets #2 Auxiliary, Loyal Order of the Moose #347 Auxiliary, Life Member of the Patriotic Club, Redmen Chippewa Tribe 19 and a Life Member of the Order of the Owls. Betty collected postcards, enjoyed traveling and cooking.
Betty is survived by her children Ronald William Castle (Constance) of Tularosa, NM, James Roland Castle (Gloria) of Frederick, MD and Sandra L. Hartz (Robert) of Xenia, OH. She will be missed by her many loving grand children, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband James Henry Castle, daughter Carolyn Ann Jarvis, siblings Mausby A. Keyser, Robert L Keyser and Alma I. Young.
Visitation will be held at Keeney and Basford Funeral Homes, P.A. 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 5 — 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com