Betty Gibson

Betty Lou Gibson, age 70, passed away in Frederick, Maryland, on Aug. 30, 2022.
Born May 4, 1952, in Olney, Maryland, she was the daughter of Grafton (Sonny) Dorsey and Virgie Dorsey. She lived in Frederick and worked as an access center specialist at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Betty is survived by her husband of 39 years, Randy Gibson; sons, Bryan Allan Dorsey and Russell Dorsey; daughter, Shyra Lynn Echols; brothers, Grafton (Buzz) Dorsey and Thomas Dorsey; sisters, Barbara Dorsey-Walters and Peggy Sue Warren; and grandchildren, Tabitha Echols, Maria Echols, Nyla Echols, Russell Dorsey Jr., Dakota Dorsey and Hunter Dorsey. Betty was preceded in death by her father, Grafton (Sonny) Dorsey; grandson, Cameron Dorsey; sister, Sally Dorsey; and brother, Timothy Dorsey.
A memorial service will be held at noon Sept. 8, 2022, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Frederick, Maryland. Entombment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens’ mausoleum. Relatives and friends are welcome at Resthaven Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. following the services.