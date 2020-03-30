Betty Gilbert

Betty Jane Gilbert, 80, of Middletown, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Lloyd Lee Gilbert for 60 years.
Born on Sept. 13, 1939, in Washington County, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Roy Hubert and Edna Mae (Hovis) Swope.
From humble beginnings, she worked hard all her life and realized success. Betty co-owned and operated Gilbert’s Restaurant Equipment with her husband in Frederick, MD for over 45 years. During her time there she was well known for her cheerful disposition and caring spirit. Betty exemplified selflessness and compassion. Those who knew her recognized her as a stalwart and loving woman who did anything she could to help her family and friends. She always had a kind word for everyone she encountered. In her retirement she enjoyed working in her yard, homemaking, cooking and baking, caring for her cats and spending time with her husband, son, grandsons and her great-grandson. Betty was always patient, quick to laugh and slow to anger. She will be greatly missed and deeply mourned by those who knew her and had the privilege of having her in their lives. The hole in our hearts that she leaves in passing will never be filled.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Pamela Lee (Gilbert) Thumma.
She is survived by husband Lloyd Gilbert; son, Brian Edgar Gilbert and his wife Julia Gilbert; grandchildren, Joshua Thumma and Justin Thumma and his wife Danielle Thumma; great-grandson, Cain Thumma; sisters, Hazel Baker and Bertha Sigler.
Services and interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at BastStaufferFuneralHome.com.