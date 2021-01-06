Betty Gladhill

Betty Louise (Fahnestock) Gladhill, 90, of Sabillasville, Maryland, left this earth to be welcomed home into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 2, 2021.
Betty started her life in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Helen (Gipe) and Robert Fahnestock. They moved to Highfield, Maryland, and she graduated in 1948.
She met the love of her life, Carroll Gladhill, whom she always referred to as “Honey.” They were married for 50 years. She worked at the Telephone Exchange until their children were born. Surviving are her six children, Deb Harrison, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Robert (Debbie) Gladhill, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Dave Gladhill and Maggie Strous, of Cascade, Maryland, Susan (Rodney) Seiferd, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, Barry (Missy) Gladhill, of Cascade, Maryland, and Ginny (Tom) Bowman, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland.
She absolutely adored her 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister, Jane Brennan, of Georgetown, Florida.
Betty loved spending time helping others, especially her church family, St. John’s United Church of Christ in Sabillasville, Maryland. She loved to sew, bake cookies, teach Sunday school and sing on the choir. She was part of the Ladies Guild for numerous years and held different positions within the church.
Her love of the Lord was a beacon of light that shined all her life. Always willing to help anyone she could. Never afraid to protect her family like shooting her shotgun to kill snakes.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughters, Brandy Seiferd and Betty Jo Gladhill; her brother, Robert Fahnestock Jr.; and sister, Leila Toms.
The family would like to thank the Leland 4th floor staff. You truly were family for her during COVID-19. We would also like to thank the Shippensburg Health Center for their care.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries, 3175 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, MD 21788.
A private interment will be in Jacob’s Church Cemetery, Liberty Township, Adams County.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.