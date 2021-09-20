Betty Mae Gouker, 92, of Middletown, MD, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Born September 21, 1928, in Myersville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Upton and Katie (Delauder) Grossnickle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Gouker.
She was a life member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethren in Myersville, where she served as a former Sunday School teacher.
She retired from Sagner’s Sewing Factory of Frederick, MD. After retirement, she performed house cleaning services and volunteered at Reeder’s Memorial Home in Boonsboro, MD, for many years.
Betty will be missed by her neighbors and friends in Bolivar as she was known as the lady who sat on the porch.
Betty is survived by one son, Randy Gouker (Debbie), one daughter, Ronda Whitmore, three grandchildren, Lisa (Jeff), Jessica (Jared) and Cyruss, four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Will, Kordin and Kasen and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Pearl Harshman, Ruth Wiles, Jane Kendall and Grace Reeder and four brothers, Ralph, Carroll, Harold and Marshall Grossnickle.
A graveside service will be held Monday, September 20, 2021, at 1:00pm at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville, MD, with Pastor Karen Grossnickle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Betty Gouker to, Kline Hospice House 7000 Kimmel Rd. Mount Airy, MD 21771, Grossnickle Church of the Brethren 11301 Meeting House Rd. Myersville, MD 21773 or Frederick Recue Mission www.therescuemission.org.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.