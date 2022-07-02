Betty J. Bell, 72, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed on June 29 after complications from illness.
Surviving her are her life partner of 32 years, David V. Mullinix, of Mount Airy; daughters, Veronica R. Hagan, of Walkersville, and Lisa D. Bell, of Thurmont; ex-husband, Roger W. Bell; sisters, Anna E. Long and Cindy M. Boyer, of Union Bridge; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many friends here and in Ohio.
She was the oldest daughter of the late Woodrow Otis Augustus long and Anna Elizabeth Long, of Mount Airy.
Preceding her in passing are three brothers, Charles Davis, Woodrow Long Jr. and Gary Long.
In lieu of a service, the family will grieve privately.