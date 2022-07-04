Betty J. Moser

Betty Jane Moser, near New Midway, passed away early Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, at her home.
She was born on a farm near New Midway on April 5, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Thomas Lescalleet and Lena Holt Lescalleet. Her husband, Richard E. Moser Sr., died in 1992. She was a graduate of Elmer Wolfe school in Union Bridge in 1953.
Betty was a bookkeeper for Donald Six Inc. of Middleburg for 6 1/2 years and helped her husband, Richard, on the dairy farm for 32 years. She was a member of Mount Tabor United Church of Christ in Rocky Ridge, where she enjoyed helping with the church festivals in the park each summer. She was also a member of the Mount Tabor Quilters for a number of years. She learned how to make small quilts by cutting and sewing patches together by hand-sewing every stitch. Betty made over 100 quilts for her family, neighbors and friends.
She was an honorary member of the New Midway Volunteer Fire Company, giving many years of services.
Surviving are her son, Richard Moser Jr. and granddaughter Isabelle, both of Texas; daughter-in-law, Monica Moser; sister-in-law, Rosanna Lescalleet; and wonderful nieces and nephews who helped her through life.
Betty was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Roy, Mary, Ray, Dorothy, Arthur, Charles, Richard and Jimmy.
Betty’s family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7 at the funeral home. The Rev. James Russell will officiate.
Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro.
Memorial donations may be made to Mount Tabor United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 164, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778, or New Midway Volunteer Fire Company, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, MD 21775.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.