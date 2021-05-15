Betty J. Rodgers (Miller), 86, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Born June 21, 1934, in Frederick, Maryland, Betty was the daughter of James and Margaret Miller. Betty was the beloved wife of more than 68 years to her husband, James H. Rodgers, who passed away June 18, 1998. Together they lived in their Frederick, Maryland, home and raised their four daughters and one son. Betty was employed by Frederick County Public Schools for about two years. She was active as a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader and loved her cats and dogs. She also loved her wine.
Betty is survived by her three daughters, Sherree Wiles and husband Douglas, of Thurmont, Maryland, Terry Shorb and husband Dave, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Carolyn Desrosiers and her husband Don, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Additionally, Betty is survived by eight grandchildren, Patrick Rodgers and wife Adrianna, Adam Thompson and wife Amanda, Dusty Rodgers and partner Eric, Aaron Thompson and partner Brittany, Brittany Lee and wife Elle, Kara Smith, Bobbie Parker and Derrick Parker; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty has one sister, Nancy Ahalt and husband Larry; and two bothers, Jerry Miller and wife Bonnie, and Gary Miller and wife Quinella. She also has a sister-in-law, Linda Miller.
She is predeceased by a son, James Rodgers Jr. (Jimmy); a daughter, Patricia Thompson (Patti); two grandsons, Douglas Wiles Jr. and Sean Wiles; and a brother, James Miller (Jimmy).
Arrangements will be made at a later date and time.