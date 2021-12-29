Betty Jane Ambush, 89, of Frederick County, MD was called home to be with the lord on Tues., Dec. 21, 2021 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Born Dec. 1, 1932, she was the wife of the late Linward B. Ambush, Sr. for 59 years & the daughter of the late Gladys & James Gray, Sr. Betty graduated from Lincoln High School, Montgomery County, MD in 1950. She was a valued employee for Ever Ready for many years. She also worked at Weis and retired from Airpax. She enjoyed playing BINGO and watching game shows, soap operas, & westerns. Her major enjoyment was spending time with family and friends, cooking, & making her famous homemade rolls.
Betty is survived by her: son, Linward “Sam” Ambush, Jr.; 3 grandchildren, Tara & Tia Holland & Anthony Berry (Emilie); 11 great-grandchildren, Dereck & Derren Holland, Devin Butler, Aikilah Forbes, Ta’Von & Treve Dove, Tenia Dove, Devin Berry (Carly), Brynn & Trey Berry, & Ben Gofnell; 5 great-great grandchildren, Jordyn Giles-Holland, Layla & Cora Holland, & Kai & Kase Berry; 8 sisters, Thelma Ambush, Margaret Bell, Jean Carroll, Kathleen Wars (Charles), Lucille Weedon (Charles), Ianthia King, Gladys Onley (Charles), & Teresa Potter-Bey (Eric); 2 brothers, Oliver Gray (Mary) & James Gray, Jr. (Annette); & many nieces, nephews, & friends. She was preceded in death by her: daughters, Debra Holland & Carolyn Imes; grandson, Robert “Mayo” Holland; & brother, Raymond Hackey.
Services are on Fri., Dec. 31 at Trinity UMC, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick, MD (9:30 a.m. viewing, 10 a.m. family hour, & 11 a.m. funeral). For more info, visit www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.