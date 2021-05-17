Betty Jane Boyce, 82, lifelong resident of Brunswick, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 14, 2021 at her home with family by her side. She was the loving wife of 41 years to the late Milton “Pete” Boyce, who predeceased her in 1997.
Born on Nov. 9, 1938, in Brunswick, she was the daughter of Everet Perry Hoffman and Ada Virginia (Baker) Hoffman. Betty was the last of her immediate family.
Betty did domestic housework for over 40 years for various residents in the Brunswick Community. She was a longtime member and past president of the VFW Auxiliary, Brunswick. She was a former member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion, and Eagles, all of Brunswick. In later years, Betty was a caregiver for several residents of the community. She was an avid Bingo player, loved her yard sales, enjoyed admiring her beautiful collection of bobble heads, watching CMT, ME TV, and Grit and her heart was always full being with family and friends.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to all who knew her. She was of the Methodist faith. Betty devoted her life to loving and caring for her family, and times spent with her family were most precious to her. Betty was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She will be deeply missed by her DSS and Right at Home Caregivers who became family.
She is survived by five children; son, Raymond Boyce, and wife, Jackie, of Seymour, TN; daughter, Treasa Stocks and husband, Barry, of Knoxville; son, Ronald Boyce of Shepherdstown, WV; son, Michael Boyce and wife Michelle of Frederick; and son, Clarence Webber of Knoxville; nine grandchildren, Danielle Lewis (JR), Shannon Boyce, Jason Boyce (Caitlin), Aaron Stocks (Bradi), Roberta Greenfield (Jeremiah), Ronald Boyce, Jr., Kaila Napier (Ryan), Adaira Green (Ryan) and Jessica Hawkins (Jonathan); Chris Martin (Delaney) along with 14 other great-grandchildren who she all loved deeply; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three children, William (Bill) Boyce, Barbara Boyce, and Michael Wayne Boyce; and 12 siblings, Annie Katherine Hoffman Lowe, Everett Charles Hoffman, Alvie Leon Hoffman, Raymond Leslie Hoffman, George William Hoffman, Marguerite Elizabeth Hoffman Dixon, Evelyn Virginia Hoffman Matthews, Robert Clayton Hoffman, Andy Eugene Hoffman, Amos Elbert Hoffman, Winifred Clarabel Hoffman Crowl, and John Richard Hoffman.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 20 from the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Lana Roberts Windsor.
Interment will follow at Park Heights Cemetery.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.