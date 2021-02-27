Betty Jane Kanode, 93, of Frederick, died on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Edenton Retirement Center.
Born Aug. 23, 1927, in Araby, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Grayson Kanode Sr. and Margaret Rebecca O’Bryan Kanode. She was a graduate of Frederick High School, and prior to her retirement, she worked for many years in the accounting office of Airpax. She also was the resident attendant at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home for many years. She was a member of Araby United Methodist Church and the auxiliary of the Francis Scott Key Post 11, American Legion. She was formerly active with the Amvets Post 2 auxiliary, Women of the Moose 347, and Jefferson Patriotic Club.
She was the last of her immediate family, and she is survived by goddaughters, Donna Jean Brandenburg and Deborah Lynn Talbott and their families; as well as a cousin, Gary Kanode.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted brother, Ralph G. Kanode Jr, in 1995.
Special thanks are offered to the staff of Right at Home, Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health and Rehab Center, and Edenton for helping her through this difficult time.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 1 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick. Those attending should assemble at the FSK Chapel by 1:50 p.m. Social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Araby United Methodist Church, 4548 Araby Church Road, Frederick, MD 21704.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com.