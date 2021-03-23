Betty Jane Reed, 88, of Woodsboro, Maryland, earned her wings on March 21, 2021, and is now lovingly watching over us forever.
As a longtime resident of Woodsboro, Betty loved nature and the outdoors, where she would spend her days sitting in her rocking chair on the front porch just watching the world go by. She was known for her smile, friendliness and love of people. Betty most importantly loved her family, which meant everything to her, especially her grandchildren.
Born to John William Reed and Mary Ellen Kline on Oct. 4, 1932, she served her community as a care intake interviewer for Frederick County Social Services, then as a cashier at Trout’s Market in Woodsboro.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Sheila Moss (Philip), of Mount Airy, Maryland; son, Kevin Reed (Donna Dinsmore), of Walkersville, Maryland; and grandchildren, Jason and Justin Reed, Cory and Katie Moss.
Betty was a lifelong member of Graceham Moravian Church and of the Ladies Red Hat Society. She loved being in the presence of friends/family and was often the center of attention. Betty was a compassionate person, who offered her help freely but was often a force to be reckoned with.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Frederick County and Habitat for Humanity. A heartfelt appreciation and thanks goes to her very dedicated caregivers, Judy, Connie and Melinda, who were her angels from God.
A celebration memorial service for Betty will follow her interment at a later date.