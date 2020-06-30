Betty Jean (Clem) Dean, 76, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Frederick, Maryland on Nov. 24, 1943, a daughter of the late Charles A. and Virginia M. (Kline) Clem and stepmother, Hazel Clem.
Betty retired from DuPont and later worked as a switchboard operator at Augusta Health. She was a life member of the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, District 1, the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, and a honorary member of the Stuarts Draft Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children, David Dean and Dawn Dean Trimble and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Alyssa Dean and Walker Dean; great- granddaughter, Teagan Green; siblings, Frank Clem and wife, Joanne and Glenn Clem and wife, Maryann; her longtime companion, David Whitesell; special friend, Carol Glascock; as well as extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro, Virginia, with the Rev. Dave Whitesell II officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery and please wear a facial mask and practice social distancing.
There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Betty’s name to the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, 10 Manor Road, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.