Betty Jean Goines, 85, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on March 3, 2021 after a series of illnesses. Betty Goines was born in Frederick, Maryland, on Aug. 20, 1935, and she was the daughter of the late Otis and Mildred Bell. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, George Goines, who passed away on June 19, 1993.
“Betty Jean,” as she was effectively known, was so loved by so many in Frederick for her sweet spirit and her infectious laugh. Everyone that she met, in any situation in her life, always fell in love with her. She was loved very deeply by her family and friends.
Betty Jean was a devoted member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she served in many areas of service including, the usher board, the United Methodist Women, and the Golden Connection. She also enjoyed participating in plays, and she was an original member of the Souls on Fire Gospel Choir. She sang with that group and other choirs in the church for more than 30 years. She was truly a God-fearing woman who always made her church participation a high priority in her life. Betty Jean also served as a member of Madam C.J. Walker Temple No. 509, where she faithfully served for more than 62 years in various positions. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and was employed as a supervisor at the Maryland School for the Deaf for more than 30 years until her retirement.
Betty leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Yolanda Goines, and one son, Kevin Goines, both of Frederick, Maryland; five grandchildren, whom she helped raise, Kierion Goines, Brison Goines, Mariya Goines, Kaiden Goines and Braxton Goines, all of Frederick, Maryland; her aunt, Anita Neal, of Rockville, Maryland; one stepsister, Shirley Blango, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; many loving cousins, nieces and nephews including, devoted nieces, Gretchen Stanton, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and Wendy Whiten, of Frederick, Maryland; one goddaughter, Lisa Rollins, of Frederick, Maryland; and devoted friend Ann Oram. She will also be remembered by many friends from Asbury United Methodist Church and throughout the Frederick community.
Betty Jean was preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine “Kakie” Bell and Barbara Ann Stewart, both of Frederick; and one brother, Herbert Bell, of Frederick, Maryland.
The family will hold a public a public viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, 110 W. South St., Frederick, MD 21701. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private funeral will be held for the family on Friday, March 12, 2021. It can be viewed via livestream at 11 a.m. by going to garylrollinsfuneralhome.com. Interment services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.