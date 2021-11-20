Betty Jean Mullinix Sweadner Jenkins, age 88, of Woodsboro, Maryland, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Citizen’s Care Center, Frederick. In her words, “She was here, she did her thing, and she’s gone!”
Born Jan. 3, 1933, in Lewisdale, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Urner Ray Mullinix and Emma Rena Lewis Mullinix. She was the wife of David F. Jenkins, who died in 2017.
Betty was a 1951 graduate of Damascus High School. After spending several years in the banking industry, Betty stayed home to raise her three children and was active in their youth sports and at their schools. In 1975, she became the owner/operator of Woodsboro Liquors, Inc., where she worked for more than 40 years, until age 80 when her health started to decline. Betty never met a stranger, and everyone in town knew “Miss Betty.” She loved her years working in the store and talking with her many customers and sharing in their lives. Betty enjoyed playing bingo, playing the poker machines at the Charles Town Casino, and for many years, you could find her selling ride tickets at the Woodsboro carnival. Betty was a big Baltimore Orioles fan and was fortunate enough to travel to Cooperstown to see Cal Ripken inducted into the hall of fame. In fact, in typical Betty style, when Cal spoke at the Weinberg Center, she asked him if he would please buy the Orioles and to please do it before she died because she wasn’t getting any younger! She adored her four granddaughters and great-grandson, and each held a special place in her heart. As her health declined recently, her main goals were to be around for the arrival of her twin great-granddaughters, who were born Aug. 24, 2021, and for the wedding of her granddaughter (Julie and “Tall-Boy”) on Nov. 5, 2021. After her husband passed, her greatest joy and comfort came from her sweet little companion dog, Mandy.
Surviving are daughters, Pam Misener, of Oregon City, Oregon, and Lee Anne Little (Rick), of Woodsboro, Maryland; and son, Rick Sweadner (Kim), of Woodsboro, Maryland. She is also survived by granddaughters, Stefany Sweadner, Stacy Green (Brandon), Julie Snight (Danny) and Taylor Little (fiancé Connor); as well as great-grandson, Cason Green; and twin great-granddaughters, Brynlee and Brianne Green. She was predeceased by her brother, Urner Ray Mullinix Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff of Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center, Frederick Health Hospital, and Hospice of Frederick County for their compassion and care during the past several months.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with the Rev. Linda Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Floral arrangements will be accepted. Those who prefer to make a donation in Betty’s memory may do so to the charity of their choice. You may leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuner alhome.com.