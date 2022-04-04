Betty Jones

Betty Louise Jones, 72, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, formerly of Frederick, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Care Haven Center in Martinsburg. Born Sept. 20, 1949, in Damascus, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Carl Moyer and Mary Ellen Robinson Moyer. She was the wife of the late Eddie “Tommy” Jones who died in 1988.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting.
Surviving are daughters, Carla Schrimsher and husband, Ted, Leslie Lenhart and Earl, all of Hagerstown, Mary Abrecht and husband, Michael, of Woodsboro, Mindy Gladden, of Martinsburg; grandchildren, Joshua Schrimsher (Jaimee), Rebecca Gebhardt (Tyler), Victoria Akers (Kyler), Elizabeth and Grace Gladden; two great-grandchildren Rory and Stella; a sister, Virginia Seal and husband, William, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; a brother, John Moyer, and wife, Connie, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Sandy Moyer, Mary Dick, Linda Ritenour; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Moyer.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Rocky Hill Cemetery, 10825 Coppermine Road, Woodsboro, Md 217931.
