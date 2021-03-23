Betty Linton

Mrs. Betty Mae Thomas Linton, 92, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Sunrise Assisted Living. She was the wife of the late Jack T. Linton. They were married on July 31, 1947. Born in Frederick on Oct. 21, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Russell C. and Bertha M. Zimmerman Thomas.
Betty was a graduate of Frederick High School, Class of 1945. She attended the University of Maryland. For years, she worked for C & P Telephone as an operator and also at West Frederick Junior High School as a librarian assistant. She was a longtime former member of the Grace United Church of Christ and the Golden Ray Sunday School Class.
Betty and Jack shared a hobby of genealogical research. They maintained a room in their home dedicated to genealogy and helped many families trace their roots.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living for the care Betty received while she was a resident there.
Surviving are her three sons, A. Patrick Linton and wife Sharon, of Frederick, Jay Thomas Linton and wife Vicki, of Hagerstown, and Ron Curtis Linton and wife Isobel, of Catlett, Virginia; grandchildren, Laura R. Anspach and David, Scott P. Linton and Britnee, Jason T. Linton and Dana, Joy C. Linton, Samuel A. Linton, Jack T. Linton and Fiona M. Linton; great-grandchildren, William D. Anspach, Benjamin D. Anspach, Jacob T. Linton, Jeffrey T. Linton, Jay T. Linton, Liana C. Linton and Salem Linton-Essmyer. Betty was preceded in death by a grandson, Alan Patrick Linton Jr.; and siblings, Franklin Thomas, John William Thomas, Mildred McGraw, Helen Calvert and Ruth Stine.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AZ 72202.