Betty Lorraine Croyle

Betty Lorraine Croyle, affectionately known as “Meme,” passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones on July 29, 2022.

Betty, daughter of A. Grayson and Mildred I. (Brandenburg) Toms, was born and raised in Middletown, Maryland. She was the fourth of five girls and grew up on a farm. While working at a local pizza shop in Frederick, Betty met her husband, Wayne. They were married in 1961. They raised two children, and several foster children, in Prince George’s County. Betty dedicated over 30 years to Prince George’s County schools, preparing meals for the students. Betty had never-ending patience, love and acceptance of others.