Betty Lorraine Croyle, affectionately known as “Meme,” passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones on July 29, 2022.
Betty, daughter of A. Grayson and Mildred I. (Brandenburg) Toms, was born and raised in Middletown, Maryland. She was the fourth of five girls and grew up on a farm. While working at a local pizza shop in Frederick, Betty met her husband, Wayne. They were married in 1961. They raised two children, and several foster children, in Prince George’s County. Betty dedicated over 30 years to Prince George’s County schools, preparing meals for the students. Betty had never-ending patience, love and acceptance of others.
In retirement, Betty and Wayne built a custom Victorian home in Southern Maryland. Betty’s flair for design shined through every part of their home. Betty’s love language was hosting, always opening her home to friends and family, and making endless delicious meals. Betty was an avid gardener whose vegetable bounty was legendary and flower gardens worthy of Better Homes & Gardens.
Betty is survived by her husband, Wayne; daughter, Brenda; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and countless loved ones. Betty is preceded in death by her son, Floyd “Bill” Croyle; sisters, Mary Fogle, Louise Guyton and Ella Mae Gross; and dear friend, Hattie Dunbar.
A celebration of life is planned for Aug. 28, 2022, from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Myersville Banquet Center located at 301 Main St., Myersville, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22401, Attention: Hospice Suite 401.