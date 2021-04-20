Betty Lou Myers, 82, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Country Meadows in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. She was surrounded by her loving husband and family at the time of her passing.
Born on Dec. 8, 1938, in Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Clinton Robert Scheaffer and Elva Louise (Haywood) Scheaffer.
She was the loving wife of Dennis Erwin Myers, her husband of 57 years. Dennis was a devoted and loving spouse, always putting Betty before himself. At the time of her passing, he was holding her hand. His love for her was like none other.
Betty enjoyed working in the banking financial industry for many years, but most of all, Betty loved time spent with her family, all of grandchildren were very special to her, and when her grandchildren came to visit, her eyes would just sparkle, and they would chat nonstop with Grandma.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Christy Lawson and husband, Dave Sr., Denise Myers and Candy Appleby and fiance Chris Miller; grandchildren, Michelle Monroe and husband, Nick, Lauren Winfield and husband TJ, Dave Lawson Jr. and wife, Tricia, Fred Lawson and wife, Sarah and Dawn Johnson; great-grandchildren, Everly Monroe, Chase Lawson, Olivia Lawson, Dustin Lawson, Abigail Lawson and Piper Lawson; sibling, Bernadean Talkington, Kansas. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as “Aunt Betty”.
She is preceded in death by her sibling, Robert Scheaffer.
A special thank-you to her caregivers, Frederick Health Hospice and Life Song Hospice.
Services will be privately held with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Frederick Health Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.