Betty Lou Rohrback

Betty Lou Rohrback, age 83, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, in Frederick, Maryland. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 26, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Clarence Smith and Minnie Brashears Smith.

Betty retired from Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she was a caregiver. Her hobbies were reading, word search puzzles and art. Betty also enjoyed watching Lifetime and Hallmark television programs.