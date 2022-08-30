Betty Lou Rohrback, age 83, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, in Frederick, Maryland. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 26, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Clarence Smith and Minnie Brashears Smith.
Betty retired from Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she was a caregiver. Her hobbies were reading, word search puzzles and art. Betty also enjoyed watching Lifetime and Hallmark television programs.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John Rohrback Sr.; and her son, John Rohrback Jr.
Betty is survived by her sons, Scott Rohrback and wife Kimberly, Vic Rohrback and wife Rebecca, and Russell Rohrback and wife Jamie; grandchildren, Ashley Evans and husband Craig, Erica Ault and husband Chad, Gabrielle Rohrback, Hayden Rohrback and friend Kodi Hunt, Russell Rohrback, Raland Rohrback and Jessie Lookingbill; great-grandchildren, Isabella Evans and Theron Ault; and other great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., and also on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cemetery, Point of Rocks, Maryland.