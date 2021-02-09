Betty Lou Shreve, 78, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Frederick Health Hospital. Born in Frederick on Dec. 3, 1942, she was a daughter of the late William J. Sr., and Mary Francis Smith Buchanan.
Betty was a graduate of Frederick High School. She had worked at Sagner’s, FSK Hotel and Watson’s Restaurant, and she provided cleaning services for local dignitaries. She enjoyed talking on the phone to family and many friends, and she didn’t want to lose track of anyone, no matter where they were.
Surviving are her children, Leona Harris and husband Tom, Billy J. Shreve, Bunny Shreve and Andy Shreve; grandchildren, Brandy and husband Chris, Daniel and Bryan; great-grandchildren, Austin, Jared and Ryley; sisters, Nellie Mender, Nancy Burdette (Gene), Susan Olden (Russell), Violet Myers, (Buster), Alice Buchanan- Crutchley (Harry) and Lillie Mossburg (Nevin); many nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law, Herman Ramsel, Bill Shreve and John Hildebrand. She will be remembered by many friends, including special friends, Laurie and Billy Winpigler. She was preceded in death by a son, Bernard Allison Shreve III; her brother, William J. “Buck” Buchanan Jr.; and sisters, Mary Francis Stoner and Dottie Mae Ramsel.
A celebration of her life will held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of one’s choice.