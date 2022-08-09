Betty Louise Kelly

Betty Louise (Trish) Kelly, age 94, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania. Born Nov. 28, 1927, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late George Trish and Rebecca Rutters Trish Eckard, and the stepdaughter of the late William Eckard. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Ralph; and her son, David. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Emmitsburg, Maryland, where in her younger years she taught children’s Sunday school; helped with vacation Bible schools; was president of the Women’s Society; and served one year as chairperson of the official board. For years, she volunteered at the Emmitsburg Food Bank. Betty loved her family, and enjoyed cooking family dinners and having picnics and Easter egg hunts at the farm. She loved to read, bird watch, crochet, tend her flowers, follow the Baltimore Orioles, and attend aquatics classes with her friends.
Surviving are her daughter, Sharon and husband S. Roger Adams Jr., of Emmitsburg, Maryland, with whom she lived for many years; five grandchildren, Diana Ellis and husband Robert, of Port Orchard, Washington, Ralph Kelly and wife Tonia, of Jefferson, Texas, Trish Murph and husband Doug, of Hollywood, Maryland, Marty Kelly, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, and Matthew Adams and wife Kendall, of Sandpoint, Idaho; 13 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.