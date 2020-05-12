Betty Marie Rhinecker, 93, of Mount Airy passed away on May 9, 2020. Born on September 1, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Daisy McDonough. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Merton Rhinecker. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family, community, and the Baltimore Orioles.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jean Pickett and husband, Don of Mount Airy, and Joyce Gillich and husband Dan of Martinsburg, WV; four grandchildren, Lori Hoffman and husband, Paul of Walkersville, Rob Himes of Mount Airy, Heather Gillich of Minneapolis, MN; and Matthew Gillich and wife Jovanni of Washington, DC; and three great-grandchildren ,Lukas and Ainsley Hoffman and Natas Himes.
Betty retried from Carroll County Public Schools after working 27 years in the Food Services Department at Mount Airy Elementary School. She was known as a fabulous cook and feeding a crowd was one of her greatest joys. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was a Church Trustee and was a volunteer for the Mount Airy Senior Center, as well as for the March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, and Leukemia Association. For the past six years, she was a resident at Lorien Assisted Living in Mount Airy. As a resident, she enjoyed the many social activities offered at Lorien and was known as the “flower girl” who faithfully watered all the flowers in the sun room. The family would like to thank the staff at Lorien, especially Chris and Kim, for the exceptional care they gave to Betty in her final days.
Betty was the last remaining member of her immediate family, in addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Kenneth and Marshall McDonough and one sister, Mary Ann Davis.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to Prospect United Methodist Church, c/o Rubie Blentlinger, 231 Wyngate Drive, Frederick, MD 21701.
Arrangements are made by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.