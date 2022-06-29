Betty McAfee Ziebell, age 90, passed peacefully at her beautiful, tranquil and historic home, surrounded by her family, on June 22, 2022. She was born Aug. 1, 1931, to Douglas and Elizabeth Bedell McAfee in Raleigh, North Carolina. Betty attended Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh and Wake Forest University (1951), graduating with a degree in social work. She maintained many friendships from school, a pattern that she continued throughout her life.
The family lived in Raleigh until it moved to a countryside home in Neuse that lacked modern conveniences. A particular pleasure was soaking in a large, black outdoor bathtub in water heated by the sun. Soaking in a clawfoot bathtub remained a cherished ritual. Betty ran a summer camp for inner city children from the family home in Neuse. She also worked for the Red Cross to support the war effort, and later became a social worker in the Raleigh metro area. Betty was a lifelong advocate for education and mentored students with reading disabilities.
Betty married Peter Ziebell in 1955. In 1958, one day after the birth of their second child, they purchased a 1940 school bus for $385. After minor renovations, they packed their belonging and two babies, Don, 20 months old, and Kurt, 1 month old, into the bus to move from Boulder, Colorado, to Flint, Michigan. This adventure of several weeks was reported by numerous newspapers. The trip, filled with challenges and difficulties, strengthened her belief that “people are good — the state, the country and the world over.” Betty had a love of people, an optimistic outlook and an adventurous spirit. She described the trip as “a nice fling before settling down to maturity and practicality.”
In 1964, they purchased a 250-year-old home in McLean, Virginia, that had been a historic inn. It had great character but needed significant restoration. This established the pattern for Betty of purchasing and working on historic homes. In 1969, the family moved to Utica, Maryland. Betty continued to raise her family while restoring the house and several outbuildings on the property. The Utica home remained her beloved residence for the next 53 years. This house was a place for storytelling, sharing meals and making memories, especially on her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, when a trip to the Mount Tabor slide was always part of the fun.
Betty became a real estate agent who specialized in historic properties in Frederick County. She was a leader in early efforts to encourage the preservation of Frederick’s wealth of beautiful old houses and buildings, including the Weinberg Center, a centerpiece for local arts.
A couplet from a favorite poem by Sam Walter Foss — Let me live in my house by the side of the road/And be a friend to man. — expresses Betty’s love for others. Her house by the side of the road was a gathering place for people of all ages, backgrounds and interests. She provided a welcoming, comfortable and magical setting that encouraged communion with others. She believed that all people are special and unique, and she enjoyed learning about the challenges, interests and aspirations of their lives. She was able to recognize and appreciate the best qualities of each person and, as a result, she had many close friends. She touched our lives, and she leaves us with an uplifting and enduring legacy of special moments.
Betty is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Jennifer Johanna Ziebell, in 1982. They were kindred spirits who shared an excitement and passion for life. Jeni’s exuberance remained in Betty’s heart for the remainder of her years.
She is also preceded in death by her siblings: brother, Don D. McAfee, who through love, guidance and generosity became a mentor for the extended family; and sisters, Irene McAfee Moore and Susan McAfee Moody, who brought life and laughter to any setting. Carl Simms, a close friend and companion for over 40 years, recently passed.
Betty is survived by her children: Donald, daughter Anna and wife Inga Rehmann, of Flagstaff, Arizona; Kurt, son Vincent Trotta and daughter Virginia, of Roseboro, North Carolina; and Michael, daughters Zoe and Calla, and wife Deanna Wheeler, of Nanjemoy, Maryland.
She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Peggy Stumpf, Vick and Doug Moore, Peggy, Scott and Bill Moody, and their families.
A celebration of life ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31 will occur at Mount Tabor Church Park, 13616 Motters Station Road, Rocky Ridge, Maryland. The ceremony will be followed by a potluck picnic. Food and drinks will be provided. Side dishes are welcome for this casual, family friendly event. Email mziebell60@gmail.com for more information.
Memorial gifts can be made to: Mount Tabor Park, 14902 E. Motters Stations Road, Rocky Ridge, MD 21788 (Donations, earmarked for trees, will also be accepted at the park); Kline House, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, frederickhealthhospice.org; and Green Spring International Academy of Music, 4101 Grove Ave., Richmond, VA 23221 (greenspringmusic.networkforgood.com).