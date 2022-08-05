Betty Ellen Miller, 95, died on Aug. 3, 2022, after a brief stay at Frederick Health & Rehabilitation Center in Frederick. Prior to that, she had lived a year at Michaux Manor Senior Living in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania.
She was born on July 2, 1927, the daughter of the late Robert Leroy “Buzz” Miller and Hazel Ellen (Lewis) Miller, and lived in the family home in Catoctin Furnace all her life until her move to assisted living in the spring of 2021. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Wagaman and Clara Messner.
Betty was a lifelong member of Catoctin Methodist Church. She enjoyed church activities, and traveling with a local travel group, both of which gave her many good friends and an active social life. She worked briefly at the Claire Frock Sewing Factory. But her main focus was being a homemaker. Though Betty never married, she cared for the house and for her father after her mother Hazel died at a relatively young age.
Betty also had a very generous heart when it came to the many stray cats who sought meals at her house. They all knew the kind “cat lady” would have food for them when they came by.
The family wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to the Dayhoff/Harman family, who were neighbors and lifelong friends to Betty. Betty lived alone for many years after her father died, and Virginia Dayhoff, and Tammy and Bob Harman always looked after her and helped with property and personal care, especially in her later years.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at Blue Ridge Cemetery, 121 N. Altamont Ave., Thurmont.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of choice, or to Catoctin Methodist Church, 7009 Kellys Store Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.