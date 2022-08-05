Betty Ellen Miller, 95, died on Aug. 3, 2022, after a brief stay at Frederick Health & Rehabilitation Center in Frederick. Prior to that, she had lived a year at Michaux Manor Senior Living in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania.

She was born on July 2, 1927, the daughter of the late Robert Leroy “Buzz” Miller and Hazel Ellen (Lewis) Miller, and lived in the family home in Catoctin Furnace all her life until her move to assisted living in the spring of 2021. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Wagaman and Clara Messner.