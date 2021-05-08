Betty Neary

Betty Mazzarella Neary, 84, Middletown died Sunday May 2, 2021, after a long illness.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Laura Bottino Mazzarella.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community, Middletown, Mid Valley Homemakers Club, New Friends Club, past president of Mothers Club of St. John’s College High School and past president of St. Bernadette’s Altar Society in Silver Spring. She was a graduate of St. Anthony’s High School and Immaculata Junior College in Washington, D.C., and Shepherd University.
She is survived by two sons, Robert A. Neary and wife Cathy, Severna Park, and John P. Neary and wife, Robin, Middletown; five grandchildren, Paul, Kevin, Scott, Kristin and Lauren Neary; and one sister, Katherine Schneider, Berlin, Maryland.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10 at Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11 at Forth Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mother’s Club at St. John’s College High School, 2607 Military Road NW, Washington D.C. 20015, Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769, Alzheimer’s Association and Dementia Society of America.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.