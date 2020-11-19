Betty "Patsy" Fink

Betty Orilea “Patsy” Taulton Fink, 88, of Middletown, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday morning, Nov. 16, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1932, in Brunswick, Maryland, to the late Robert and Nellie (Speaks) Taulton. She was the first born of five children. She was raised in Brunswick, Maryland, on C Street, part of the C Street crew, and she was a graduate of Brunswick High School.
On Dec. 8, 1951, Patsy Taulton married Ray Leon Fink. She and Ray resided in both Brunswick and Burkittsville, Maryland, before settling on “The Mountain” in Locust Valley (Middletown). This would remain her home for the next 53 years. Prior to moving to The Mountain, they had their first son, Paul Edward Fink (Crystal) of Middletown, Maryland, and their second son, David Ray Fink (Terry), of Hagerstown, Maryland, was born the year following their move.
During her years, she enjoyed many activities. She loved tending to the flowers in her yard, jigsaw puzzles, board games, playing cards (especially Pinochle), and crocheting, and she was an avid reader. She loved talking to her many friends on her CB radio, where she was known as Daisy Mae and was active in the CB club REACT. She loved country music. Her favorites were Patsy Cline and Gene Watson. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She looked forward to summer outings at the quarry with the Bixler bunch and vacations at Ocean City. Before becoming a devoted, loving wife and mother, she had been a waitress, beautician and school cafeteria manager.
She is survived by her two sons, Paul and David; two siblings, Connie Davis of Buckeystown (Tuscarora), Maryland, and Robert “Bob” Taulton (Elsie) of Rosemont, Maryland; two grandchildren, Nicholas Michael Fink (Michelle) of Brunswick, Maryland, and Stephanie Danielle Hart (Scott) of Brunswick, Maryland; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Lescure Fink and Boone Maynard Fink; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in her journey home by her younger sister, Shirley June Nelson; her little brother, David Marvin Taulton; and her husband, Ray Leon Fink. There was, without a doubt, a joyous reception when she arrived in her heavenly home!
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Locust Valley Bible Church Cemetery, Middletown, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to either Frederick or Washington county hospice, as they were her angels.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, Maryland.