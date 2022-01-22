Betty Payne

Betty Wanda Payne, 86, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Jan. 18, 2022, at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home in Boonsboro, Maryland,
Betty was born on May 6, 1935 in Yarrowsburg, Maryland, to Alvin and Bessie Miller. Betty went to Boonsboro High School and worked for H.L. Hartz and Meguesta Mills in Frederick, Maryland, and Brunswick, Maryland, as a seamstress for nearly 40 years. Betty married Maurice Payne in 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland. They were married for 70 years.
Betty was a member of the Brownsville Church of the Brethren. She was a spiritual woman and enjoyed attending church service, bible study and many other religious activities and functions. She had four children and seven grandchildren she cherished, and they were the most important part of her life. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed visiting Ocean City, Maryland, and the mountains of West Virginia, and she delighted in seeing the Grand Canyon. She treasured spending time with family and friends, gardening, mushroom hunting and sitting on her porch watching the wildlife. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife and mother, and she always thought of others first. She prevailed over many challenges in her life, enduring the harsh circumstances of being born during the Great Depression, narrowly surviving two copperhead snake bites in her early childhood, the heartbreaking loss of two loved and loving sons, and overcoming many medical conditions in her later life. She knew every day was a blessing. She had a determined and feisty spirit, and everyone who knew her agreed that she always spoke her mind and was a real spitfire.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Bessie Ingram Staubs Miller; her children, Maurice Payne Jr. and Daniel Ray Payne; and all of her siblings, Lewis, Earl, Dorothy, Lester, Gerald, Shirley, Jean and John.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, Maurice, of Knoxville, Maryland; son, Jeffrey Payne (Krista), of Boonsboro, Maryland; daughter, Carol Held (Brian), of Jefferson, Maryland; grandchildren, Laura Cornwell, of Winchester, Virginia, Haley Payne, of Boonsboro, Maryland, Kayla Payne-Conerly, of Titusville, Florida, Karly Leizear, of Sharpsburg, Maryland, and Andrew, Louis and Clara Held, of Jefferson, Maryland; great-grandchildren, Riley and Tristan, of Winchester, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her, including her special niece Carolyn Potter and good friend Marlene Bowers.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland, Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. at John T. Williams Funeral Home. Minister Calvin Park will officiate.
Private graveside burial services will immediately follow at Brownsville Heights Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen organization.