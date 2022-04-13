Betty Peck

Mrs. Betty Jane Peck, 93, of Monrovia, died April 8, 2022, at home with her daughters at her side. Born in Cabin John, Maryland, she was the loving wife of James G. Peck for 68 years. James predeceased her in 2018. Betty was a member of Pleasant Grove UMC in Ijamsville and was regularly involved in church activities such as craft bazaars, bake sales and church dinners. She volunteered for more than 20 years at the Harwood House Thrift Shop in Damascus. In addition, she and her husband were active in Damascus American Legion Post 171, as well as the Damascus Travel Club.
Surviving are her children, Brenda Proper and husband Richard, of Upperco; Nancy Sutherland, of Mount Airy, and Daniel Peck, of Kauai; eight grandchildren, Rachel Sheckells, Anna Carson, Christopher Knotts, Katie Cavey, Sarah Peck, Melissa Satterfield, Jacob Peck and Julia Peck; and eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kevin, Rebecca, Matthew, Christopher, Justin, James and Maeve.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 15 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, where a celebration of Betty's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16. Interment will follow in Potomac United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 3425 Green Valley Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754.
