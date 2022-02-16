Mrs. Betty Lee Saylor Potts, 89, of Walkersville, died on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Betty is survived by her son, Dennis Potts and wife Ann of Sparks; and four grandchildren, Alina, Stephanie, Alysha and Michael. She is also survived by her sister, Kitty Himes; cousins; nieces; and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Garfield (Buddy) Potts, in 2012; son, Michael Potts; and brothers, Kenneth and Robert Saylor.
Born in Woodsboro on May 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Nellie Saylor. Betty graduated from Walkersville High School and Hagerstown Business College. She was a valued employee of Fort Detrick for 32 years until her retirement from federal service. After “retirement,” Betty worked part time for many years, including for American Greetings. Betty enjoyed making food for her family, reading and puzzles, and she had been an avid gardener and bowler. She was deeply committed to volunteering. Betty was a lifetime member of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Auxiliary Unit 282 of Woodsboro and was the treasurer for many years. She was also a member and officer of Chapter 409 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and a volunteer at Frederick Health Hospital.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, Thursday, Feb. 17 from 5-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at Glade Cemetery, Walkersville, with the Rev. Dahl Drenning officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Glade Cemetery, c/o Richard Gilbert, 13 Fulton Ave., Walkersville, MD 21793; or the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 282 for their continued work for veterans and active duty members of the Armed Forces, c/o Woodsboro American Legion, 101 Elizabeth St., Woodsboro, MD 21798, ALA: Kaye Isanogle.
The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Golden Crest Assisted Living (Saint Paul Road) and BridgingLife Hospice for the loving care provided to Betty in her final days.
You may leave a message for the family or memory of Betty on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.