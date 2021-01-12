Betty Ramsburg

Betty Ruth Ramsburg went to be with her Lord on Jan. 7, 2021. Born March 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth Bell Eichelberger. She was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Stultz; and a brother, Eddie Eichelberger.
Betty was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Bernard Ramsburg for 65 years and the mother of two daughters, Patricia K. Nelson and husband Keith, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and Roberta K. Harner, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. Betty is grandmother to Rachael R. Hess and husband Steve, of Lewistown, Maryland. Betty was preceded in death by two grandsons, Terry Lane Kerns and Rusty Keith Garber. She was a great-grandmother to Dylan, Avis and Ashton Kerns; Ricky, Morgan and Levy Garber; and Samantha, Bailey, Blaine and Tristan Hess.
Betty worked 31 years at Price Electric and Airpax before retiring. She loved flowers and yard work and was devoted to her family. She was a member of the Lewistown United Methodist Church until moving to live at Menno Haven, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Due to a restriction of 10 people for funerals, a closed private family service will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home in Thurmont, Maryland, on Jan. 14, 2021. Betty’s final resting place will be at the Utica Lutheran Church cemetery, Utica, Maryland.
