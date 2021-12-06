Betty Remsburg

Mrs. Betty Louise Zimmerman Remsburg, 90, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late Bernard L.. “Brick” Remsburg. Born in Frederick on March 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Edwin S. and Mary E. Stull Zimmerman.
Betty was a graduate of Frederick High School class of 1948. She served as the secretary to the treasurer at Hood College. She and her husband worked as dairy farmers for 25 years in Feagaville. Betty then went to work at the Frederick County National Bank, as a manger of the loan department and then for BB & T, retiring after 18 years.
Betty was a member of the Jefferson United Church of Christ and served the church in many capacities. She was a member of the Jefferson Grange and the Pomona Grange of Maryland State Grange where she served in many capacities, She was active on the board of Frederick County 4-H Camp Center and with D.A.R. Frederick Chapter, where she served in many capacities. She was active with the Homewood Auxiliary and served as treasurer at Crumland Farms.
Surviving are her three sons; David L. Remsburg and Cheryl, Larry E. Remsburg and Becky, all of Jefferson and Todd R. Remsburg and Vanessa, of Kearneysville, WV, a daughter-in-law, Madelyn A. Remsburg, and grandchildren; Brittany Trenholm, Lindsay Remsburg, Jaime Remsburg and Casey Clark, great grandchildren. Kylee and Evalee.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Robin and Jeanie. She was preceded in death by a special friend, Mary Catherine Poole.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Jefferson United Church of Christ. Interment will be in the Jefferson Reformed Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Jefferson United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 257, Jefferson, MD 21755.
