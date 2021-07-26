Betty Rosenbaum

Betty Jean Rosenbaum, 76, of Emmitsburg, died Friday July 23, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital. Born October 24, 1944 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Karl Adler Dehn and Bertha Bryant. She was the wife of the late Mark Francis Rosenbaum, who died in 1992.
She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, dogs, horseback riding and watching birds.
She is survived by children Cindy Krauss and Gary of Emmitsburg, Mary Ann Dixon and Steve of Woodsboro, Annette F. Crone and Mike of Taneytown, Jason M. Rosenbaum and Susana Castillo of Washington, D.C., grandchildren Michael, Katherine, Jordan, Sarah, Madison and Angel, great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Bennett, Aaliyah, and Shay.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brother Karl Dehn, a sister Awilda Gardner and grandson Joshua Hipps.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service 11 a.m. at Hartlzer Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, 21781. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery in Keysville.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.