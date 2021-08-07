Betty Ruth Repass Allnutt, of Poolesville, Maryland, passed away on Aug. 4, 2021. She was born on Aug. 8, 1932, to the late John and Virginia Repass in Tazewell, Virginia.
Betty was the loving wife to the late John Benjamin Allnutt Sr. (Benny).
Betty is survived by her two children, son, Benjie and wife Marie, of Poolesville, Maryland, and daughter, Bridget and husband Mark, of Walkersville, Maryland; grandchildren, Frank and wife Julie, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Benjamin and fianceé Heather, of Moundsville, West Virginia, Bethany and husband Dan, of Woodsboro, Maryland, and Lane and wife Liz, of Thurmont, Maryland; 16 great-grandchildren known to them as “GG” (all of which she boasted about); two sisters, Barbara Manaia and Gail Pearson; and one brother, Edward Repass. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; a special sister-in-law, Carolyn Repass; and a dear friend, Joan Carroll.
Along with her parents and loving husband, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra; two brothers, Bobby and John Repass; and three sisters, Francis Hubble, Edith Dove and Sylvia Miller.
She loved to play cards and watch her favorite sports teams: the Boston Red Sox and the Green Bay Packers.
We believe her purpose in life was to care for others. She did this with great pride for so many. For 28 years, she was a volunteer at Shady Grove Hospital.
In the past eight months, she was rewarded for all she did for others by being taken care of by three amazing women, Betty, Paule and Yvonne from Warman Home Care. When she could no longer be cared for at home, she went to live at The Leland of Laurel Run in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and the exceptional care continued until the end.
So, the best way to describe her would be: There was no quit in her, only the determination to keep going! Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she has lost her fight!!!
The family will be receiving friends on Monday, Aug. 9 from 10-11 a.m. at the Boyds Presbyterian Church, 19901 White Grounds Road, Boyds, Maryland. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty’s memory to: The Leland of Laurel Run, 120 W. Main St., Waynesboro, PA 17268, or Franklin Hospice, 209 Grant St., Chambersburg, PA 17201.