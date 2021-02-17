Mrs. Betty S. Eyler passed away Feb. 16, 2021. Born Feb. 5, 1930, in Woodsboro, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Austin R. Fox and Frances Fox (Winebrenner). She was the wife of Vane S. “Booty” Eyler, who predeceased her in 1985.
Betty was a life member of the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church, Charter Member of the American Legion Post 282 Ladies Auxiliary and the Woodsboro Fire Company 16 Ladies Auxiliary. Betty was also a member of the Woodsboro and Johnsville Seniors.
Betty graduated from Walkersville High School in 1947 and began her working career for Frederick County Public Schools in the Woodsboro Elementary School cafeteria. Later, you could find her as a waitress at Ducky and Elsie’s Restaurant in Woodsboro, where she never forgot a face or a name or a good joke. Prior to her retirement, she worked at the Family Restaurant in Walkersville, Maryland.
Betty was an avid bowler for many years at the Walkersville Bowling Center, where she earned many trophies and had many fond memories. Betty shared her good sense of humor with many friends at McDonald’s in Walkersville during the morning coffee time and Wendy’s in Thurmont on Sunday afternoons. She loved watching her grandson play basketball and baseball, and Rocky Hill festivals were her absolute favorite.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Tammy Weinrich and husband Kurt; grandson, John Weinrich; and many cousins and good friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glen W. Eyler Post 282, Ladies Auxiliary for their continued work for our Veterans of this great country and the current men, women and animals serving today in our Armed Forces. Woodsboro American Legion, 101 Elizabeth St., Woodsboro, MD 21798; Attention: Peggy Esworthy. Also, memorial contributions may also be made to Woodsboro Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 27, Woodsboro, MD 21798, Attn: Robin Rippeon.
The family would like to thank Nicole and Shannon, Betty’s Nurses from Frederick HomeCall as well as the wonderful nurses and caregivers from Frederick Health Hospice.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation, and internment will be private.
Leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.