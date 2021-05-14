Betty Sansom, 96, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Glade Valley Center in Walkersville, Maryland. She was the wife of the late Robert Sansom, who preceded her in death in 1983. Born on March 22, 1925, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Warren Mummert and Carrie (Carnes) Mummert.
She lived her life for her savior, Jesus Christ, and has finally completed her journey to be with him.
Betty is survived by daughter, Joyce L. Frizen and husband Jim; daughter Mary E. Bolvi; four grandchildren, Ethan Bolvi, Jordan Frizen, Jessica Diehl-Frizen and Justine Frizen; and seven great-grandchildren, Lily Frizen, Lily Bolvi, Gunner Diehl, Claire Frizen, June Diehl, Tucker Frizen and Violet Bolvi. She is also survived by a sister, Lorraine Sansom. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rachel Bolvi; a son-in-law, Greg Bolvi; and a brother, Paul Mummert.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 6701 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Walkersville Community Church, 207 Braeburn Drive, Walkersville, MD 21793.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.