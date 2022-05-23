Betty Shuron, 83, of Point Of Rocks, passed from this life surrounded by her family on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was the wife of the late John David Shuron. Born on May 27, 1938, in Richmond, VA, she was the daughter of Charles William Bowles and Rosa Viola (Dillard) Bowles.
She is survived by her daughters: Marie Welch (David), Stephanie Shuron-Powell (David) and Kathryn Barnhouse (David); grandchildren: Nikki Burgee (Mark), Michael Barnhouse, Charlie Barnhouse, Chase Powell, Brice Powell; great-grandchildren: EV Burgee, Wyatt Barnhouse and Zelda Burgee. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jack Shuron and a grandson, Jake Shuron.
Private interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com.