Betty Toms, 85 of Sabillasville, Maryland, passed from this earth at Meritus Hospital on Jan. 31, 2021. Born on Aug. 5, 1935, in Uniontown, Maryland, she was the wife of the late Ray Toms and daughter of the late Raymond and Eva (Eyler) Hahn.
Betty was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Sabillasville, Maryland. She was a registered nurse until her retirement and loved traveling. She traveled much of the United States, but her favorite trip was to Alaska.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Pamela Toms, Sabillasville, Maryland, Gwen Myers (Rick), Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and Teresa Gillespie (Frankie), Murphy, North Carlina; and son, Mark (Shelly) Toms, of Sabillasville, Maryland. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by brother, Donald Hahn; sister, Rebecca Bankard; and son-in-law, Bryan Bittner.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Meritus Hospital and Washington County Hospice for the care that was provided to her while there.