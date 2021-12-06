Betty Valentine

Betty M. Valentine, age 75, of Emmitsburg, died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at her home after an extended illness. Born January 2, 1946 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late G. Dennis Myers and Helen Leppo Myers. She was the wife of Clarence “Sam” Valentine, her husband of 50 years.
Betty was a 1964 graduate of Westminster High School, a 1968 graduate of Bridgewater College and she completed her master’s degree at Shippensburg University. She was a teacher in Frederick County public schools for 38 years prior to retirement. She was an active member of Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church, Emmitsburg, where she served as secretary of the church council, was a choir member, chairperson of the altar guild and was the founder and coordinator of the Prayer Shawl Ministry. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and reading.
In addition to her husband she is survived by daughters, Lara Kline and husband Greg of Severna Park, Amy Buhrman and husband Kent of Thomasville, PA and Rev. Dr. Jill Seagle and husband Doug of Belleville, IL and 4 grandchildren, Samantha Kline, Lucas Buhrman, Wyatt and Morgan Seagle. She was predeceased by brother, Dennis O. Myers, stepmother, Rachael Myers and stepbrother, Melvin “Pete” Bostian.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 9 at Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 W. North Ave., Emmitsburg, with the Rev. Jon Greenstone, church pastor, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 465, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or to MDS-Foundation (myelodysplastic syndrome), c/o mds-foundation.org.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.