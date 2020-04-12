Betty Winchester

Betty Anne (Weddle) Winchester, of Frederick, MD, went to be with our Lord on April 3, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
She was born on March 26, 1953, in Frederick, MD, the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Weddle and Mary Viola (Jackson) Weddle. She was a 1971 graduate of Frederick High School, majoring in business.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert James Winchester. They had no children but enjoyed teaching Sunday School at First Baptist Church of Frederick, MD. She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Virginia Marie Weddle and Stephanie Lee Weddle; and one brother, Woodrow Wilson Weddle Jr.
Betty was employed as a Paralegal Specialist with the Dept. of Energy — Office of Technology Transfer and Intellectual Properties for 43 years, from 1971 to her retirement in February 2014.
She is survived by sisters, Bonnie Gouker of Hagerstown, Md; Janie Remsberg of Frederick, Md, and Sara Dodson of Hagerstown, Md. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and great-nephews and -nieces. She had a special relationship with nephews Kevin and Cory Abrecht.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA of Frederick, MD, as her pets gave her much joy!