It is with great sorrow that we mourn the passing of Beulah Virginia Wachter, of Frederick, Maryland. She peacefully moved on from this life and into God’s hands on July 31, 2022. While we will miss her, we are comfortable knowing that she has been reunited with her family and will rest eternally with her heavenly Father.
Born Nov. 12, 1934, in Moatsville, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Robertus F. Boner and Nora G. (Moore) Boner.
Beulah was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard W. Wachter; sisters, Mary J. Boner, Evelyn S. Boner, Eva M. Price (Calvin), Geraldine E. Bolner (Denzel), Beatrice G. Ritter (Hu Duane) and Shirley A. Sandy (Charles); and one brother, John A. Boner, all of West Virginia. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.
After many years of service, Beulah retired from AT&T. Upon retiring, she committed herself to working her family farms. Beulah was an avid gardener, and you would often find her in the greenhouse working with her plants. She enjoyed walking her farms, reading, word search puzzles and spending time with her massive family.
The family welcomes you for visitation on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, between 5 and 8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Faith United Church of Christ, 9333 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.