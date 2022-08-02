It is with great sorrow that we mourn the passing of Beulah Virginia Wachter, of Frederick, Maryland. She peacefully moved on from this life and into God’s hands on July 31, 2022. While we will miss her, we are comfortable knowing that she has been reunited with her family and will rest eternally with her heavenly Father.

Born Nov. 12, 1934, in Moatsville, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Robertus F. Boner and Nora G. (Moore) Boner.