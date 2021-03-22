Bev Mulligan, nee Furey, of Urbana, Maryland, 83, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on March 18, 2021.
She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 56 years — Matthew F. Mulligan and parents Margaret and Thomas E. Furey Sr. and brother Michael F. Furey.
A native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Bev graduated from Pittsfield High School as “cutest girl” class of 1955; attended Baypath Junior College in E. Longmeadow, MA and worked with General Electric Ordnance as a secretary and model.
Bev was an avid athlete all her life with a love of Tennis. She loved gourmet cooking, gardening and traveling extensively with her husband. She was blessed with social butterfly wings and made friends everywhere she went and her compassion for others was felt through the years in her volunteer work.
She leaves behind many hearts touched by her caring beauty. Bev is survived by daughter, Kathleen McHenry, husband Troy of NJ; sons Jim Mulligan, wife Angie of Urbana, MD and Mike Mulligan, wife Kimberly of North Carolina; her eight grandchildren, many nephews, nieces and brother Thomas E. Furey, of Connecticut.
A graveside Catholic service will be offered at St. John’s Cemetery in downtown historic Frederick.
Arrangements have been made through the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Frederick County for their loving support of Bev and Matt over the years. https://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/Donate-Support.aspx.