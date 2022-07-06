Sadly Beverley Ann Kolb, 84, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at York Hospital, York, Pennsylvania, after a short illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence C. Kolb Sr. for 45 years.
Born April 25, 1938, in Foxville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Glenn Hurley and Alberta Fontenis (Bowers) Hurley.
Beverley was a graduate of Thurmont High School. She was a member of the St. Anthony Shrine parish in Emmitsburg.
She is survived by her four children, Brenda L. Eyler (Gregory), Lawrence C. Kolb Jr., Timothy W. Kolb (Terry) and Krista D. Kolb; three grandchildren, Jeffrey L. Eyler (Stephanie), Meaghan L. Delawter (Will) and Tylor I. Kolb (Lauren); four great-grandchildren, Taylor N. Eyler, Gage L. Eyler, William G. Delawter and Maxwell L. Delawter.
In her later years, Beverley enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center, playing bingo, crafting and socializing with her friends. One of her most enjoyable pastimes was sitting on her front porch watching her flowers grow and greeting everyone with a big smile and a wave. But most of all, she loved being surrounded by her family; her legacy, of which she was very proud. She had the singing voice of an angel and the greenest of thumbs; she was a pillar of strength and had a heart of good.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Shrine, 16150 St. Anthony Road, Emmitsburg, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Interment will follow at St. Anthony Shrine’s cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, and/or the Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.