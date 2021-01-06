Beverly Brady Gordon, 78, of Springhill, Florida, passed away Dec. 31, 2020.
After a life filled with love, laughter, family and friends, Beverly Brady Gordon left this life and boarded the “train that was bound for glory.” She passed away at Surgill HPH Hospice, Brooksville, Florida, surrounded by her family. Born in Brunswick, Maryland, she was the only child of George Brady and Ethel Painter Brady. She was the beloved wife and soulmate of Willard (Bubbie) Gordon. They had been married 53 years. They retired from Maryland to Florida, then moved to Tennessee and then back to Florida to be close to their children. She enjoyed the many places traveled throughout the years, both in the United States and other countries. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1960 and attended classes at Frederick Community College. Beverly worked for state, county and federal government agencies, retiring in 2004 from U.S. Department of Agriculture. She was the recipient of many awards throughout her years of service. She loved to thrift shop and then donated clothing and items to those in need. She loved picking flowers out for Willard to plant. She did not have much of a green thumb at all, but Willard always made them beautiful for her. She will be remembered by her love of jokes, which she often told. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Maryland and United Church of Christ in Springhill. She adored her beloved family and is survived by her husband, Willard Gordon; her first-born son, Ralph Brady Gordon and wife Lindy Gordon; and her second-born, Dawna Gordon Snoots and husband Daniel Snoots. They were the apples of her eye, along with her grandson, Jeremy Brady Gordon and wife Brittany Gordon; and granddaughter, Danielle Snoots. She was also very proud of her great-grandson, Kevin Brady Gordon; stepdaughter, Lisa Frushour and husband Mike Frushour, of Maryland; stepgreat-grandsons, Aaron and Timothy Kaufman, of Maryland; stepgreat-grandson, Bodey Kaufman; sisters-in-law, Janice Cole, of Maryland, and Faye Altstadt, of Florida; and special friends she made throughout the years. She kept in close contact with several of her school friends. She is predeceased by her parents, George and Ethel Brady; stepfather, Harold Gordon; and many aunts, uncles and cousins of the Painter and Brady clans.
Upon Bev’s request, there will be no viewing or services. In remembrance, donations may be made to Surgill HPH Hospice, 12242 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34613.