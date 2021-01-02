Beverly C. Mortenson of Frederick, formerly of Verona NJ, passed away at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Friday December 11, 2020 at the age of 73.
She was preceded in death by her father James Louis Crook Jr, her mother Hilda Shaw Crook and her husband Eric L. Mortenson.
Beverly grew up and was educated in NJ, earning a Masters Degree in Communications Arts from The William Paterson College Of New Jersey.
She worked in the areas of public relations and corporate communications and most recently as a professional cooking instructor and food writer while residing in Verona, NJ for more than 30 years. She moved to Frederick MD after her husband’s death in 2001 to be close to family.
She will be missed and remembered with enduring love and gratitude by her sister, Susan O’Grady of Frederick, MD and her brother-in-law Michael O’Grady, niece Margaret O’Grady and nephews Patrick and Kevin O’Grady, also of Frederick.
A private remembrance ceremony is planned for sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Paws Dachshund Rescue at P.O Box 175 Fruitland, MD or at their website.
A full remembrance of Beverly may be viewed and condolences shared at The Stauffer Funeral Home website staufferfuneralhome.com.