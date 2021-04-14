Beverly Delauter

Beverly Ann Delauter, 80, of Frederick, passed from this life on April 7, 2021. She was born in Wolfsville, Maryland, on April 27, 1940, to the late Elmer J. Delauter and Mary A. (Kline) Delauter. She was a member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethren and a 1958 graduate of Middletown High School. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Lewis, of Garfield; and her brothers, Donald R. Delauter, Southern Pines, North Carolina, George N. Delauter, Jefferson, Eugene E. Delauter, Hagerstown, and Clark D. Delauter, of Sabillasville. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Pauline Johnson and Phyllis Bidle; and her brothers, Paul, Joseph, Thomas and Francis Delauter. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. April 24, 2021, at the Wolfsville Ruritan Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Washington County or Grossnickle Church of the Brethren.
