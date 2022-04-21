Beverly Jean Hoff

Beverly Jean Hoff received her wings on April 14, when she passed in the arms of her loving husband.

Beverly, or Jeanie as loved ones knew her, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Jeanie lived a selfless life, dedicating all her energy to making those around her happy. She did this by always seeing life’s silver linings. She believed cake was the answer to everything; songs were written to be sung; and nature was meant to be cherished. She believed little things mattered! The world lost a beautiful woman whose spirt will live on through her surviving soulmate of 58 years, George Hoff; and her two daughters, Melanie (Matthew) and Stacy (Jeff) Hoff. She will be missed by her beloved six grandchildren, Cameron, Emma and Noah Kelly, and Kaidin, Khalin and Kilian Podieh; as well as her three surviving siblings, Wayne Hane, Charles Stillions and Dinah Jackson.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at 3122 Basford Road.

In lieu of flowers, please consider an act of kindness. Raise up a friend, help a stranger, spread love. Let Jeanie live through you, if only for a moment. Brighten the world, and be someone’s little thing.