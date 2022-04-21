Beverly Jean Hoff received her wings on April 14, when she passed in the arms of her loving husband.
Beverly, or Jeanie as loved ones knew her, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Jeanie lived a selfless life, dedicating all her energy to making those around her happy. She did this by always seeing life’s silver linings. She believed cake was the answer to everything; songs were written to be sung; and nature was meant to be cherished. She believed little things mattered! The world lost a beautiful woman whose spirt will live on through her surviving soulmate of 58 years, George Hoff; and her two daughters, Melanie (Matthew) and Stacy (Jeff) Hoff. She will be missed by her beloved six grandchildren, Cameron, Emma and Noah Kelly, and Kaidin, Khalin and Kilian Podieh; as well as her three surviving siblings, Wayne Hane, Charles Stillions and Dinah Jackson.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at 3122 Basford Road.
In lieu of flowers, please consider an act of kindness. Raise up a friend, help a stranger, spread love. Let Jeanie live through you, if only for a moment. Brighten the world, and be someone’s little thing.