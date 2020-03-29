Beverly Jones Flanigan, age 71, of Urbana, MD, passed away on March 20, 2020 at the home of her son, Joseph M. Flanigan, where she resided with him and his Family. Born on September 11, 1948, in Johnson City, TN, she was the daughter of the late Harold Henry and Hattie Masters Jones. A Registered Nurse (RN), she received her Associate’s Degree from The University of Misssissippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS.
Beverly worked as an RN for 20 years with geriatric patients at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.
Beverly enjoyed playing the piano, reading mystery and true crime books, attending and being an active member at church, watching reruns of Forensic Files, getting her hair done, and could never say no to eating crinkle cut fries and vanilla bean or butter pecan ice cream.
Perhaps most of all, she loved spending time with her Family and seeing them happy, especially her two granddaughters, who brought her endless joy.
Beverly was the loving wife to the late Michael Patrick Flanigan.
Beverly is survived by her son; Joseph M. and wife Amy Flanigan of Urbana, MD, sister; Betty and husband Gene Gouge of Johnson City, TN, two grandchildren; Avery and Riley Flanigan, and several pets; cats Max, Lil’ Jerry, and Sunny and dog Lola.
Services for Beverly will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/maryland/donate.