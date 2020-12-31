Beverly Kinsey

Mrs. Beverly J. Cramer Kinsey, age 89, of Homewood of Frederick, died on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at home. She was the wife of the late Warren Lee Kinsey, who predeceased her in 1994. Born on Feb. 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Harry Scholl Cramer and Mary Helen Stull Cramer.
Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Kinsey Brown and husband Richard of New Market, Maryland, and Anita Lee Kinsey and husband George King of Keedysville, Maryland; two grandchildren, Richard D. Brown and family of Mount Airy, Maryland, Hannah L. Brown Montgomery and family of Falling Waters, West Virginia; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth L. Cramer and his wife Nancy.
At Mrs. Kinsey’s request, she will be buried alongside her husband in a private service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.